Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1.Police discovered a suicide note on a laptop left in a rubbish bin they believe was written by one of the suspected Brussels bombers. Belgian national Ibrahim el Bakraoui, a suspect in the bombings who died in Tuesday’s terrorist attacks, apparently wrote in French that he was in “a bad situation.”

2. The victims of the deadly attacks on the Belgian capital are starting to be identified. Student Léopold Hecht and Peruvian mother-of-two Adelma Marina Tapia Ruiz were both killed in Tuesday’s bombings.

3. Two pieces of debris found in Mozambique are “almost certainly from MH370,” Australia’s transport minister said on Thursday. “The analysis has concluded the debris is almost certainly from MH370,” Darren Chester said in a statement.

4. North Korea, supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, successfully tested a solid-fuel rocket engine that increased power of the reclusive state’s ballistic rockets, North Korea’s state news agency reported on Thursday. The claim, if confirmed, could mean the North is continuing to work on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program.

5. The chief executive and chief operating officer of Elite Daily, the millennial news and lifestyle website acquired by The Daily Mail owner DMG Media for $40 million to $50 million in cash last year, are leaving the company, Business Insider revealed.

6. Britain’s defence ministry has not yet established the overall cost of replacing and maintaining its ageing nuclear weapons system, it told Reuters,prompting opposition charges of mismanagement of a mega-project expected to be given the go-ahead this year.

7. More than two million Brazilians are set to lose unemployment benefits by June, data obtained by Reuters show,threatening to erode support for embattled President Dilma Rousseff among her core working class supporters when she needs them most.

8. Tom Hayes, the former star trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for manipulating LIBOR, was on Wednesday ordered to hand over £878,806 ($1.25 million). The amount was deemed as proceeds of crime by a London judge.

9. London-based hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, who runs $11 billion in assets, said this is “no longer an investment market but a battlefield.” In Odey’s OEI Mac fund’s February investment update, Odey criticised central banks for lowering or not raising interest rates.

10. Pubs in England and Wales will stay open for an extra two hours for the Queen’s 90th birthday weekend. Pubs can extend their opening hours until 1 a.m. on June 10 and June 11.

And finally … Apple is once again copying a page from the Samsung playbook.

