REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty March 22, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Tunisia’s National Bardo Museum will reopen to the public Tuesday after gunmen killed 20 visitors last week.



2. Israeli prime minister Benyamin Netanyahu has apologised for warning during last week’s elections that Arabs are “voting in droves.”

3. The Greek government reportedly has just over two weeks until it runs out of cash.

4. Europe’s consumer confidence exploded to a 8-year high in March, signalling the eurozone economy is recovering.

5. Sources told Reuters that Canada plans to expand its mission against Islamic State militants by sending fighter bombers to attack targets in Syria in addition to Iraq.

6.Local media reports that Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou flew to Singapore Tuesday to pay his last respects to Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, who died Monday at age 91.



7.Utah has become the only US state to legalise firing squads for death row inmates when lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

8. A UK parliamentary group says that drug-resistant tuberculosis could kill 75 million people and cost the global economy $US16.7 trillion by 2050.

9. North Korea rejected South Korea’s call for an apology for the sinking of the Cheonan warship nearly five years ago on March 26, 2010, which caused Seoul to cut off nearly all trade with Pyongyang.

10. Game streaming website Twitch, which Amazon bought in August for $US970 million, told users Monday that information such as password, email address, user name, home address, phone number, and date of birth may have been compromised in a hack.



And finally …

Experts say human faeces contains gold and other precious metals that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.



NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.