Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. An international manhunt is underway to find a man suspected to have been involved in the bombings at Brussels airport. Belgian authorities released CCTV footage which shows three men suspected of carrying out Tuesday’s attacks which killed at least 34 people.

2. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Zaventem Airport and on the Maelbeek metro station. In a statement issued from the Amaq Agency, an ISIS-affiliated online channel, the terror group threatened that “dark days” were ahead for the West.

3. Among those injured in Tuesdays attacks were three Mormon missionaries from Utah and a French missionary. A Peruvian mother of three-year-old twins who was checking for a flight at Zaventem Airport was among those killed in the bombing, Sky News reports.

4. Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has won another key state, making his path to his party’s nomination even clearer.A number of media outlets projected late Tuesday night that Trump would win the winner-take-all Arizona primary.

5. Hillary Clinton gained another victory against Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night. The Associated Press and ABC News projected Clinton would clinch Arizona, striking another blow to Sanders’ campaign.

6. Twitter is testing a new feature called ‘Stickers’ to add images to photos before tweeting them, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday. The feature will also let Twitter users see how others around the world have edited the photo

7. London startup Pact Coffee has cut 16 jobs less than a week after it abandoned a £1 million crowdfunding campaign. The company terminated its crowdfunding campaign last Wednesday after raising £190,000, less than a fifth of its overall target.

8. The odds of Britain voting to leave the European Union in a June referendum narrowed on Tuesday as attacks in Brussels were seen boosting the ‘Out’ campaign. Bookmaker Paddy Power narrowed its odds on a Brexit to 7/4, or 36 per cent, from 2/1, or 33 per cent.

9. UK inflation came in at 0.3% for February, according to official figures released on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics says the consumer price index — the key measure of inflation — held steady at 0.3%.

10. US military planes killed dozens of fighters at an Al-Qaeda affiliate’s training camp in a mountainous region of Yemen, the Pentagon said.“The camp was located in the mountains, and was being used by more than 70 AQAP terrorists,” Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said.

And finally … This is what a day in the life of a technology analyst at Goldman Sachs is like.

