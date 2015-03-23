REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach The death toll in the world’s most brutal conflicts climbed by more than 28 per cent last year from 2013 with bloodshed in Syria worse than all others for the second year running, according to numbers released by The Project for the Study of the 21st Century.

1. Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew died at the age of 91 after he was hospitalised in early February with severe pneumonia. He transformed the port city into one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

2. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the country’s debt repayments is “impossible” and is in desperate need for cash.



3. France’s far-right Front National did not win in local elections over the weekend.

4. Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei called for “Death to America” on Saturday, a day after President Barack Obama appealed to Iran to seize a “historic opportunity” for a nuclear deal and a better future

5. Houthi fighters took over Yemen’s central city of Taiz in an escalation of a power struggle over the country’s government.

6. Denmark was threatened by Russia after the country said it plans to join NATO’s missile defence system. Russia said it would

aim nuclear missiles at Danish warships.

7.British Conservative MP Afzal Amin is accused of attempting a plot with English Defence League group to increase his vote by staging a march with the right-wing group to a mosque and then taking the credit for it being called off.

8. Deutsche Bank is under investigation for Libor fixing by the New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky.

9.Silicon Valley was hit by another discrimination case afterTiny Huang, a female engineer, sued Twitter over its alleged promotion practice that favours men.

10. The rise of Uber gathers momentum as it ties up with Times Internet for India expansion.

Gamers are spending thousands of dollars a year on this ‘free’ video game.

