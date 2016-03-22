Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Apple unveiled its latest iPhone, the iPhone SE, at an event on its Cupertino, California, campus on Monday.The SE has a similar body to the iPhone 5S, but with updated components.

2. Andy Grove, Intel’s former CEO, died on Monday at the age of 79.The exact cause of his death was not disclosed, but he had battled Parkinson’s disease for years.

3. The UK financial data giant Markit is merging with its US rival IHS to create “a global leader in critical information, analytics, and solutions” headquartered in London.

4. Raymond Moore has stepped down as CEO and tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open following controversial comments he made about women’s tennis. Moore said top-level women’s players rode “on the coattails of the men” and were “very, very lucky” to have equal prize money.

5. South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the Zika virus on Tuesday in a 43-year old male who have travelled to Brazil,its centre for disease control said.

6. Unidentified gunmen attacked a hotel in Mali’s capital Bamako on Monday that had been converted into a base for a European Union military training mission in the West African nation,a Defence Ministry official and a witness said.

7. Billionaire Elon Musk and actress Talulah Riley are making another attempt to end their second marriage. Riley filed to divorce Musk on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

8. Australian police said on Tuesday they had arrested two people, including a 16-year-old girl, on suspicion of raising funds to support the operations of Islamic State.

9. Tunepics, the London-based photo and music sharing app founded by the former chief marketing officer of Topshop has shut down,alongside the Innovate7 consultancy he left the retailer to start in 2013.

10. The FBI says it has discovered a new way to unlock the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone without Apple’s help. Previously, the FBI said the only way it could access the iPhone was to order Apple to rewrite iOS to allow it to bypass the iPhone’s security passcode.

And finally … Here are the 13 cheapest European cities for a weekend break.

NOW WATCH: The real estate trick billionaires use to sell their penthouses faster and for more money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.