Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Iain Duncan Smith, who quit the cabinet over planned cuts to disability payments, gave his first interview since resigning on Sunday. He told The Andrew Marr Show his decision was not “some secondary attempt to attack the Prime Minister or about Europe.”

2. The lawyer defending the prime surviving suspect for the November Paris attacks said on Sunday he would sue a French prosecutor for divulging Salah Abdeslam’s private admission that he planned to blow himself up with fellow Islamic State militants.

3. At least 14 people died after a bus travelling between the Spanish cities of Valencia and Barcelona crashed early on Sunday, a local government official said,adding it had been carrying a group of university students, many of them foreign.

4. Asian stocks took a step back on Monday after three consecutive weeks of gains as a retreat in oil prices left investors in a ponderous mood about the health of the global economy.

5. Leaving the European Union could cause a “serious shock” to Britain’s economy,with the risk of losing almost one million jobs, according to a CBI business group study.

6. More than 600 people have now left France for Syria and Iraq, with about 800 more wanting to leave to join Islamic State, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday.“We are in a battle on our soil,” Walls said in a speech to supporters.

7. A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed in southern Russia on Saturday, killing everyone on board. There were 55 passengers on FlyDubai flight FZ981, plus seven crew members.

8. A Turkish Islamic State recruit carried out the suicide bombing that killed four foreigners in a major shopping area in Istanbul,Interior Minister Efken Ala said Sunday.

9. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Nur Otan party won 82% of the vote in Sunday’s parliamentary election,the Central Asian nation’s elections authority said on Monday.

10. Twitter is celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Monday.The social network co-founded, and now led by, Jack Dorsey kicked off a worldwide online celebration on its blog Sunday afternoon.

And finally … Google used to ask these interview questions, but they’re so hard they were banned.

NOW WATCH: James Altucher makes an argument for not paying back your credit card debt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.