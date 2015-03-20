REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic A Libya Dawn fighter uses a monocoular to look at Islamic State (IS) militant positions near Sirte March 19, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Bardo museum in Tunis, which left 23 people dead.

2. Malcolm Fraser, the prime minister of Australia from 1975 to 1983, died Thursday at the age of 84.

3. Regions of Greenland, Europe, and North Africa will be treated to a solar eclipse — when the moon passes between the sun and earth — this morning.



4. Sydney’s Lindt Chocolate Cafe, where a deadly siege took place three months ago, will reopen today.

5. The two-day European Union economic summit wraps up today, while Greece is expected to submit a new list of reforms to international creditors within days.

6. EU leaders agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia until the end of 2015.

7. Emails show the World Health Organisation delayed calling the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency because they worried it would anger the affected African countries or hurt their economies.

8. In a video message to Iran, US President Barack Obama said this year represented the “best opportunity in decades” to build a better a relationship.

9.Arctic sea ice hit a record low for its maximum extent this winter, which scientists link to a warming planet.

10. The US and Japan will attend a memorial service Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima.

And finally …

Archaeologists are having an awesome month, with finds including a secret fortress of Genghis Khan and a 250-year-old pretzel.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.