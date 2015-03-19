AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa n this March 13, 2015 photo, former street dog Vladimir wears an ID collar that gives his name and residence, as he sits at the entrance of the Old Havana Museum of Metalwork in Havana, Cuba.

1. At least 19 people are dead after gunmen attacked a leading museum in Tunisia’s capital Wednesday.



2. Anti-capitalist demonstrators in Frankfurt, Germany, set police cars on fire and clashed with riot police Wednesday in protest of the opening new European Central Bank headquarters.

3. The Indonesian court is delaying its decision to execute two Australian drug convicts.



4. Several people were shot and two have been killed in a restaurant shooting in Sweden’s second biggest city, Goteborg.

5.The Chinese government appointed a new ambassador to North Korea, replacing Liu Hongcai with the former ambassador to Myanmar and the Philippines, Li Jinjun.

6. Thailand’s former premier Yingluck Shinawatra will face trial on charges of negligence over a disastrous rice subsidy scheme.

7. Target has agreed to pay $US10 million (£6.7 million) to settle a class-action suit over a massive 2013 data breach in which 40 million credit cards were compromised.

8.Chancellor George Osborne unveiled the UK Budget yesterday, raising the tax-free threshold and revising the country’s 2015 growth forecast up to 2.5%.



9.Yahoo is laying off between 200 and 300 employees as it shuts down its operations in China.



The Northern Lights looked particularly awesome over northern Europe, Scandinavia, and Iceland Tuesday night.

