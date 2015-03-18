AP Photo/Israel Leal Spring Breakers are covered in foam at The City nightclub in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Mexico, early Monday, March 16, 2015.

1. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the clear winner of Israel’s election after his Likud party won the most votes.

2. The Federal Reserve will release a statement today, expected to contain clues as to whether it will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

3. Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, remains critically ill in the ICU and his condition has “deteriorated further,” the government said in a statement.



4.The first direct flight from Havana to New York took off, months after the US announced it would restore ties with Cuba.



5. With months of negotiations still ahead between Germany and Greece over a debt deal, a poll by the German broadcaster ZDF found that 52% of Germans think Greece should leave the eurozone.

6. A letter sent to the White House has tentatively tested positive for cyanide.

7. Indonesia has ended the hunt for victims from the AirAsia plane crash, which plunged into the Java Sea last year, with 56 people still missing.



8.South Koreans who work in an industrial zone where both Koreas operated, protested against North Korea’s decision to raise wages for North Korean workers there.



9.Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10, a a free upgrade for Windows 7 and 8.1 users, will launch this summer in 190 countries.

10. North Korea’s internet outage in December was retaliation for the Sony hack, a US official said.

American Apparel has had another ad banned for appearing to sexualize childhood.

