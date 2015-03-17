REUTERS/Jon Nazca Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King’s Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. After an unusually long absence from public view, Russian President Vladamir Putin reappeared Monday — looking “pale” and “puffy” — in a meeting with President Almazbek Atambayev of Kyrgyzstan.



2. An adviser to the Saudi minister of petroleum said the OPEC’s

decision not to cut oil production in November, which sent oil prices crashing, was made because non-OPEC producers Russia and Mexico refused to stop production in a meeting the day before.

3. A report in Brazilian magazine Veja alleges that Iran helped finance Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s 2007 presidential run in exchange for helping to cover up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.



4.Uber CFO Brent Callinicos is stepping down, but will stay on as an adviser to the company.

5. With months of negotiations still ahead between Germany and Greece over a debt deal, a poll by German broadcaster ZDF found that 52% of Germans think Greece should leave the eurozone.

6. As much as 75% of buildings in the capital of Pacific Island nation

Vanuatu were destroyed after a monster cyclone ripped through the area over the weekend.



7. Apple is in talks to launch its own subscription TV service, which would have around 25 different channels available across Apple devices.

8.South Korean, Chinese, and Japanese foreign ministers will meet for the first time in three years to resume annual talks that were put on hold in 2012 over territorial and historical disputes.



9.McDonald’s workers in 19 US cities have filed complaints over workplace hazards, including burns from hot fryers and from cleaning grills.

10. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland is retiring at age 24, becoming the highest profile NFL player to quit the sport at a young age due to concerns over head injuries.

And finally …

Ryanair is planning to launch Europe to America flights in the next five years that could cost as little as £10.

