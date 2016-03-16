Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Police faced one or more assailants during a major Franco-Belgian anti-terror operation Tuesday in Brussels linked to the Paris attacks and killed a suspect armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, the federal prosecutor’s office said. A French policewoman was wounded during the operation.

2. Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is cutting 448 investment banking jobs in the UK to cut costs. The Financial Times reports the bank is cutting back office and middle office positions, including support and technology, as it tries to shrink the division.

3. Al Qaeda’s North African branch said its attack on a beach resort in Ivory Coast on Sunday that killed 18 people was revenge for a France’s offensive against Islamist militants in the Sahel region and called for its forces to withdraw.

4. Donald Trump had a good night in the Republican presidential primaries on Tuesday. Trump won the biggest winner-take-all state on the map — Florida — as well as Illinois and North Carolina, further cementing his status as his party’s frontrunner.

5. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would soon conduct a nuclear warhead test and test launch ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads,the official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

6. China’s Premier Li Keqiang has defended the country’s economic policies,repeating that there was more opportunity than risk and vowing there would be no hard landing for the world’s second-largest economy if the government presses ahead with reforms.

7. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011,will take the stand Wednesday to testify about his prison isolation on the second day of his lawsuit against the Norwegian state.

8. Facebook is planning to hire another 200 people at its international headquarters in Ireland, The Irish Times reports. The jobs will be created in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, where Facebook already employs 1,300 people.

9. North Korea’s supreme court sentenced American student Otto Warmbier to 15 years of hard labour for crimes against the state, China’s Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. Warmbier was detained in January for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel in Pyongyang.

10. Fighters from Islamic State are using forced birth control on the slaves they capture to avoid them getting pregnant and halting the cycle of sexual abuse.The girls, some as young as 16, have described being force-fed pills.

And finally … The world’s rarest passport is issued by an order of medieval knights — and there are only 3 in existence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.