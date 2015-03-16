AP Photo/Andy Wong Chinese paramilitary policemen watch over Tiananmen Square from a rooftop across from the Great Hall of the People, as the sun rises ahead of the closing ceremony of the annual National People’s Congress at the hall, in Beijing Sunday, March 15, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. An Austrian newspaper reported Sunday that a Viennese doctor travelled to Moscow to treat Russian President Vladamir Putin for back problems.



2. A 20-year-old protester was arrested Sunday night for the

shooting of two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri.

3. ISIS has established a foothold in Sirte, an oil-rich Libyan port city on the Mediterranean coast.

4. At least 8 people are dead after a powerful cyclone devastated the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Saturday.



5. In a pre-recorded documentary aired on Sunday, Russian

President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready for nuclear confrontation over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine last year.

6. Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis called the country’s

liquidity problems “insignificant” in a panel discussion Sunday, while ensuring that the government would take all necessary steps to repay its debt.



7. US Secretary of State John Kerry said he would be willing to talk wih Syrian President Bashar Assad to help negotiate an end to the country’s four-year conflict.



8. China has overtaken Germany to become the world’s third-largest arms exporter, a sign of the country’s growing economy and technological advances.

9.Boston has officially had the snowiest winter in recorded history, with 108.6 inches (275.8 cm) of snowfall this season.

10.Australia detailed plans to protect the Great Barrier Reef by banning the dumping of dredged soil into the sea.

And finally …

Taylor Swift says her pet cat Meredith owes her $US40 million after scratching her leg.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.