Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin is pulling his troops out of Syria as the country’s civil war drags into its fifth year, Reuters reported Monday. It’s not clear whether Russia will stop carrying out airstrikes in Syria.

2. The US now believes that it successfully killed one of ISIS’ most successful military masterminds in a March 4 airstrike in Syria.The attack was aimed against ISIS’ “minister of war,” Omar al-Shishani, aka Omar the Chechen.

3. Data released on Monday showed that economic activity in Brazil fell 8% this January from a year before, the 11th month in a row that activity has fallen. Analysts expect Brazil’s economy to contract by 3.5% in 2016.



4. Banks hiked bonuses for their most junior workers by as much as 150% in an effort to keep hold of young, talented employees. Average bonuses for analysts zoomed up to £15,000 ($21,600) this year from £6,000, according to a survey by crowdsourced pay data website Emolument.com.

5. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would soon conduct a nuclear warhead test and test launch ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads,the official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

6. The yen advanced against the dollar and Asian stocks languished near the day’s lows on Tuesday,after the Bank of Japan held policy steady as expected and offered a bleaker view of the country’s economy in the face of lingering anxiety over slowing global growth.

7. Eighty per cent of the Confederation of British Industry’s members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group said on Tuesday, responding to critics of its pro-European stance. Anti-EU campaigners said last year that the CBI misrepresented the views of British business.

8. Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted Monday that Germany benefited from a decision by Balkan nations to close their borders to migrants seeking to head north,even as she insisted that it was not a long-term solution.

9. Hackers affiliated with the Anonymous hacktivist group have vowed to relaunch cyber-operations against Donald Trump from April 1.They have threatened to “dismantle his campaign” by taking his election websites offline.

10. French authorities expect to finish clearing half of the “Jungle” camp outside the northern port of Calais within days, a spokesman for the region said on Monday. Thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty have converged on Calais over the past year.

