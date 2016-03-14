Getty View of Christ the Reedemer during sunset at Copacabana beach as seen from the arena of the FIVB Rio Grand Slam during day four of the FIVB Beach Volleyball Rio Grand Slam, on March 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. At least 34 people were killed and 125 more wounded after a car bombing in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday. The blast could be heard 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away and a large cloud of smoke could be seen rising over the city centre, a Reuters witness said.

2. Gunmen from the North African branch of Al Qaeda killed 16 people, including four Europeans, at a beach resort town in Ivory Coast on Sunday. Six shooters targeted hotels on a beach at Grand Bassam, a weekend retreat popular with westerners.

3. President Barack Obama will come to London in April and urge British voters to back continued membership of the European Union, The Independent on Sunday newspaper reported.The UK votes on June 23 whether to remain in or leave the EU.

4. A doctor recommended that the German pilot who crashed a Germanwings jet into the Alps last year should be treated in a psychiatric hospital two weeks before the disaster, French investigators said on Sunday. All 150 people who were on the flight last March died in the crash.

5. Google DeepMind’s AI was beaten by Go world champion Lee Sedol on Sunday in the fourth game of the Challenge Series tournament, the first time Sedol has managed to beat the computer. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis tweeted that Sedol “was too good for us today and pressured #AlphaGo into a mistake that it couldn’t recover from.”

6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats suffered a defeat in two of three states in regional polls Sunday, exit polls showed,while the populist AfD captured seats in all three amid a stunning surge of support.

7. Syria peace talks due to begin in Geneva this week look set to struggle with the sides showing no sign of compromise over the issue at the heart of the five-year-long conflict: the future of President Bashar al-Assad.The UN-led talks are set to begin on Monday.

8. Thousands of protestors poured onto the streets of major cities on Sunday to demand the removal of President Dilma Rousseff amid Brazil’s worst political and economic crisis in a generation.Polls show more than half of Brazilians favour the impeachment of Rousseff.

9. The next round of Oracle’s copyright lawsuit against Google over Android will begin on May 9, and we can expect to be treated to a lot of “bombshells” about Google’s Android business, Business Insider has learned. Oracle is hoping to convince a jury to make Google it billions of dollars in damages.

10. Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials have been scurrying to commercial banks to explain and apologise for its surprise adoption of negative interest rates in January, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has distanced himself from a decision that is proving unpopular with the public.

And finally … Here’s how Instagram’s ‘Rich Kids of Dubai’ spend their fortunes.

