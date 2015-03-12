Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the Cheltenham Festival on March 3, 2015.

1. Two police officers have been shot during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the resignation of the town’s police chief.

2. The euro continues to fall against the US dollar.

3. Australia is trying to verify reports that an 18-year-old from Melbourne died while carrying out a suicide attack in Iraq for Islamic State militants.



4.

Tens of thousands of Syrians are using massive cave complexes in the countryside as strongholds, meeting places, and defencive positions for battles, as the country’s civil war rages on after four years.

5. Richard Glatzer, the co-director of “Still Alice,” for which Julianne Moore won an Oscar, died at 63 from ALS.

6. One NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned safely from the International Space Station, landing their Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan after a 167-day mission.

7. Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf admitted she made a mistake by ordering military troops and police officers to seal off neighbourhoods during the height of the Ebola crisis, because it led to more violence.

8.The possibility of alien life thriving somewhere other than Earth is now stronger than ever before after the same kind of underwater hydrothermal vents that may have spawned life on our planet were discovered on the ocean floors of Saturn’s moon Enceladus.



9.PetSmart, which has stores in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, has been taken private in a $US8.7 billion (£5.8 billion) sale.

10. BBC will likely cancel the rest of the ‘Top Gear” season because of host Jeremy Clarkson’s suspension after allegedly punching a producer.

Google’s first-ever retail store opened in London.

