Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. European stocks ended Thursday largely in the red after a rollercoaster day, driven by the ECB’s decision to cut rates and expand its bond buying programme. The ECB cut all of its main rates and said it would buy corporate bonds in its asset purchase program.

2. Apple has sent out the invites to its spring event on March 21 where it is expected to launch an upgraded 4-inch iPhone, a version of its professionally oriented iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch screen, and new Apple Watch software and bands.

3. One of China’s largest steelmakers plans to shed up to 50,000 jobs, its chairman said, as the country struggles to reduce overcapacity while growth in the world’s second-largest economy slows.

4. Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, who dropped his bid last week, plans to endorse front-runner Donald Trump on Friday morning, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

5. A division of bust payments business Powa Technologies that was sold last week could face a fight over the ownership of its core technology. Since falling into administration, Deloitte has sold off Powa’s main UK businesses.

6. International money transfer startup WorldRemit quietly cut around 30 staff in London and the US last July. Business Insider was tipped off that WorldRemit, which was valued at $500 million in a funding round last year, made redundancies and withdrew job offers last year.

7. The Obama administration is planning to publicly blame Iranian hackers for a 2013 cyber attack against a small dam in New York state, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Justice Department has prepared an indictment against the hackers

8. Islamic State has significantly expanded its control over Libya, fuelling demand by the country’s warring parties for more arms to confront the threat, UN experts have told the Security Council.

9. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched a ballistic missile launch test and ordered the country to improve nuclear attack capability by continuing to conduct more tests,the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

10. Online student media startup The Tab laid off at least six people at the start of the month, several people close to the company told Business Insider. The Tab, which employs around 50 people, has made more than one assistant editor redundant, along with two people on the creative team, and an employee who works in PR.

And finally … These are the nine most expensive cities in the world to live in.

