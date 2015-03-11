REUTERS/Thomas Peter People hold placards denouncing nuclear energy during a rally in central Tokyo March 8, 2015. Anti-nuclear activists took to the streets on Sunday in Tokyo denouncing a planned restart of the country’s nuclear reactors ahead of the fourth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

1. Iraqi forces retook control Tuesday of Tikrit, a city of strategic importance, from Islamic State militants.

2. Chinese economic data, including retail sales and industrial output was weaker than expected for January and February, indicating the world’s second-biggest economy is slowing down.

3. Credit Suisse announced Tuesday it will replace its CEO of eight years, Brady Dougan with British financial services group Prudential's boss Tidjane Thiam.



4.

Ecstasy, ketamine, and hundreds of other drugs were legal in Ireland for one day only Tuesday due to a loophole in a law.

5.

Britain may publicise Putin’s financial secrets to Russia in response to his assault on eastern Ukraine.

6. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has halted bombings against

FARC rebels for a month to support ceasefire talks.

7. The US Air Force could certify private spaceflight company SpaceX to launch some military and intelligence satellites into space using its Falcon 9 rocket by June.

8.Utah just passed a bill that would make it the only state to allow firing squads for the death penalty if there is a shortage of execution drugs.

9.Singers Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke were ordered to pay Marvin Gaye’s family $US7.3 million (£4.8 million) for copying his hit 1977 song “Got to Give It Up” to create “Blurred Lines.”

10. The BBC suspended “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson, one of its most iconic stars, after allegedly punching a producer.

And finally …

Less than half of people can correctly identify the official Apple logo in this image of apples .



