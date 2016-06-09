Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Legendary investor George Soros is reportedly trading again, and he’s bearish on the global economy.

2. Four people were killed after two Palestinian gunmen opened fire in central Tel Aviv, Israel. Tel Aviv’s police chief confirmed that both shooters have been apprehended.

3. Maria Sharapova has been banned from tennis for two years. The former world No. 1 admitted in March that she had tested positive for meldonium ahead of the Australian Open.

4. The crisis in Venezuela is getting worse and families are starving. The police response also appears to be getting more extreme.

5. American oil’s “sleeping giant” is about to spring to life. Last week saw the first significant increase in the number of active drilling rigs in the US in 2016.

6. Russia unveiled its new Airbus and Boeing challenger. The Irkut MC-21 has been teased for several years.

7. Apple has put Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in a tricky position, by announcing that it will take a smaller share of money from developers who sell subscriptions through Apple apps.

8. The letter the ex-Stanford University swimmer wrote to the court before his sentencing for sexual assault has been published. While Brock Turner expresses some remorse about the assault, he blames Stanford’s “party culture” for much of what occurred.

9. Donald Trump has been dropping hints on his vice presidential pick. The presumptive Republican nominee for president told Bloomberg that he has narrowed the field to “four or five politicians from within the party’s establishment.”

10. Canada fire victims are already feeling the insurance squeeze. The Fort McMurray fire could be the nation’s costliest natural disaster ever for insurers.

And finally …

31 hacks to save on last-minute summer travel.

