REUTERS President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper, US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker (L-R) wave hands as they pose for a family photo during their meeting at the hotel castle Elmau in Kruen, Germany, June 7, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. German Chancellor Angel Merkel, who hosted the G7 Summit in the Bavarian Alps, said time was running out for Greece to make a deal with its international creditors in order to remain in the eurozone.

2. A manhunt has entered its fourth day after two convicted murderers escaped from a maximum security prison in New York over the weekend.



3. South Korea on Tuesday reported eight new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the seventh fatality in the outbreak.

4. Apple announced on Monday its new music streaming app, Apple Music, which will allow you to stream from a catalogue of over 30 million songs found on iTunes.

5. NASA on Monday tested the largest parachute ever deployed, called the Low-Density Supersonic Decelerator, or flying saucer. It is needed to land new, heavier technologies on Mars.

6. Hungary and China have signed a deal to cooperate on the creation of a new Silk Road network, a series of land and shipping routes that will expand Chinese trade with Europe.

7.The US Army’s official website, which is designed for the general public and does not contain classified information, was hacked. The “Syrian Electronic Army” took credit for the cyber attack.



8.An 8-year-old boy who in May was smuggled into Spain in a suitcase has been reunited with his mother.

9. Russia will begin importing Iranian oil this week in exchange for goods, such as steel and wheat, from Russia.

10. Pope Francis will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, in which the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria are likely to dominate the talks.

And finally …

Facebook has scrapped its secret plan to build a $US500 million (£325 million) satellite that would have help to provide cheap internet to the developing world.

