Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Hillary Clinton gave her first speech as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Tuesday night. Clinton relished the historic nature of her candidacy as the first woman to lead a major presidential ticket.

2. San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted 10-0 to pass tougher legislation that would make short-term rental companies responsible for enforcing some of the city’s rental laws, effectively backing Airbnb into a corner.

3. Yahoo plans to sell roughly 3,000 patents, including for its proprietary search technology, The Wall Street Journal reports. The deal could bring in an additional $1 billion to the company.

4. Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump released a monumental statement on his attacks against a US federal judge of Mexican heritage, vowing never to talk about the case again.

5. A billionaire investor thinks Tesla could become one of the largest companies in the entire world. Ron Baron, CEO of Baron Capital Group, believes that Tesla is going to grow.

6. Foreign students studying at US universities are seen to cheat more than American students, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

7. Nearly 400,000 people are calling for the removal of the judge who gave an ex-Stanford University swimmer a “lenient” sentence. The petition hammers Judge Aaron Persky for his perceived leniency after Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

8. Apple is replacing its brilliant MacBook chargers with something worse. According to rumours, Apple’s next MacBook Pro will use USB-C, instead of MagSafe.

9. US President Barack Obama called Bernie Sanders to thank him for energizing voters, and will meet with the senator in person Thursday.

10. China says an important glacier is melting due to climate change. A glacier that is one of the largest at the source of China’s Yangtze River is fast retreating because of climate change, according to researchers.

And finally …

