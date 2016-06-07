Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The Associated Press has called the US Democratic presidential primary for Hillary Clinton. An AP count of pledged delegates and a survey of party insiders known as superdelegates shows Clinton with the overall support of the required 2,383 delegates.

2. Facebook is taking on Amazon’s wildly successful live video-game streaming service. People playing Blizzard Entertainment games will soon be able to easily “Go Live” to stream their experience onto Facebook.

3. A six-month jail term for a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault is being decried as a slap on the wrist. Brock Turner sexually assaulted an unconscious woman on campus after both attended a fraternity party.

4. Verizon plans to submit a second-round bid of around $3 billion for Yahoo’s core internet business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

5. Mexican security forces have committed crimes against humanity, according to a report released by rights groups. Mass disappearances and extrajudicial killings have reportedly been rife during the country’s decade-long drug war.

6. Mixed martial artist and boxer Kimbo Slice has died at age 42. The death is being handled as a medical incident, and no foul play is suspected.

7. HBO host John Oliver bought and forgave 9,000 people’s medical debt worth $15 million. Oliver was illustrating a story about the practices of companies that purchase the records of debtors and attempt to collect on them.

8. US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had the perfect response to a question about Donald Trump causing a global economic crisis. Yellen laughed, and said only: “I’m sorry, I’ve got nothing for you. We’re focused on our jobs.”

9. The recipe and meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron could be looking to go public. Bloomberg reports that the company has held talks with advisers about various options for raising capital.

10. The $200 million Playboy Mansion got sold to its next-door neighbour. Daren Metropoulos bought the property from Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Enterprises.

And finally …

