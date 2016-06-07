The 10 most important things in the world right now

Peter Jacobs

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The Associated Press has called the US Democratic presidential primary for Hillary Clinton. An AP count of pledged delegates and a survey of party insiders known as superdelegates shows Clinton with the overall support of the required 2,383 delegates.

2. Facebook is taking on Amazon’s wildly successful live video-game streaming service. People playing Blizzard Entertainment games will soon be able to easily “Go Live” to stream their experience onto Facebook.

3. A six-month jail term for a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault is being decried as a slap on the wrist. Brock Turner sexually assaulted an unconscious woman on campus after both attended a fraternity party.

4. Verizon plans to submit a second-round bid of around $3 billion for Yahoo’s core internet business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

5. Mexican security forces have committed crimes against humanity, according to a report released by rights groups. Mass disappearances and extrajudicial killings have reportedly been rife during the country’s decade-long drug war.

6. Mixed martial artist and boxer Kimbo Slice has died at age 42. The death is being handled as a medical incident, and no foul play is suspected.

7. HBO host John Oliver bought and forgave 9,000 people’s medical debt worth $15 million. Oliver was illustrating a story about the practices of companies that purchase the records of debtors and attempt to collect on them.

8. US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had the perfect response to a question about Donald Trump causing a global economic crisis. Yellen laughed, and said only: “I’m sorry, I’ve got nothing for you. We’re focused on our jobs.”

9. The recipe and meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron could be looking to go public. Bloomberg reports that the company has held talks with advisers about various options for raising capital.

10. The $200 million Playboy Mansion got sold to its next-door neighbour. Daren Metropoulos bought the property from Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Enterprises.

And finally …

Flight attendants reveal facts about flying that airlines don’t tell passengers.

