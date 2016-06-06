Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders in Puerto Rico’s Democratic presidential primary, putting her even closer to capturing her party’s nomination.

2. The “Never Trump” movement’s pick for president said he isn’t running. David French, a conservative writer and lawyer, announced that he would not mount an independent campaign for US president.

3. Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took a large lead in voting for the mayor of Rome, in a possible blow to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

4. US officials say that a 17-month effort to revive Iraq’s army has largely failed. Iraqi government forces and Shi’ite militias have recently launched an offensive to retake the city of Falluja from ISIS.

5. Voting in Peru’s presidential election is practically neck and neck, with former banker Pedro Pablo Kuczynski holding a slight lead in the first official numbers released.

6. One soldier was killed and thousands of people were evacuated after a series of explosions at a Sri Lankan ammunition dump, where the army stores heavy weapons.

7. The body of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is back in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, ahead of a public funeral procession and service on Friday expected to draw huge crowds.

8. At least three people were killed and 40 injured in Belgium, after a collision between a goods train and a passenger train.

9. Hong Kong suspended trade in live poultry after a spot check at a local street market revealed the presence of H7N9 bird flu virus, China’s official Xinhua News Service reported.

10. Novak Djokovic won the French Open, completing a career Grand Slam.

And finally …

A new intersection design eliminates the dreaded left turn into traffic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.