REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 , 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker offered Greece a last-minute bailout deal before a major debt payment is due Tuesday, though it’s not clear if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will accept the terms.

2.Greece will likely default on its €1.6 billion (£1.14 billion, $US1.79 billion) International Monetary Fund loan payment due Tuesday, ahead of a referendum on the country’s bailout on Sunday, July 5.

3. A passenger on a bullet train in Japan reportedly covered their body in oil, starting a fire that seriously injured at least two people.

4.Two Uber executives, the manager of Uber France and the general manager for Western Europe, were taken into police custody in France for questioning on Monday after the government filed a legal complaint over UberPOP last week.



5. The world will experience a minute that lasts 61 seconds, known as a leap second, at 2359 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Tuesday, when timekeepers adjust high-precision clocks so that they are in sync with Earth’s rotation.

6. In a televised address Monday night, Puerto Rico said it will soon run out of cash and called on the United States to allow a bankruptcy debt restructuring, though the US government has said it will not give the commonwealth bailout help to deal with its $US73 billion (£46 billion) debt.



7.US President Barack Obama on Monday announced a proposal that would make nearly 5 million more workers eligible for overtime pay, doubling the maximum an income a salaried worker can make.

8. An explosion at a Taiwanese water park that burned 498 people and killed one when coloured powder sprayed from a music stage caught fire may have been sparked by a single cigarette butt.

9. TV network NBC has fired real-estate mogul and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as host of the “The Apprentice” and will not air his Miss USA and Miss Universe beauty pageants because of statements in which he called Mexican immigrants rapists and drug runners.

10.South Korea said Tuesday it had gone three days without any new cases of the deadly MERS virus, while reporting its 33rd death from the current outbreak.

And finally …

19-year-old American sprinter Trayvon Bromell ran 100 meters in 9.84 seconds over the weekend, the fastest time ever for a teenager.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.