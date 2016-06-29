Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Three suicide bombers blew themselves up at Turkey’s largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, killing at least 36 people.

2. Witnesses at Istanbul Ataturk described a scene of terror and chaos as the attackers detonated their explosives and opened fire. “It looked like someone had gone around with a bulldozer and just shredded the entire entrance to the terminal,” one person said.

3. Jeremy Corbyn lost a vote of no confidence in his leadership of the UK Labour Party by a massive margin. Reports from Westminster say 172 Labour members of Parliament voted against Corbyn, compared with 40 MPs backing him.

4. The race for financial firms to move staff from London has started, after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

5. Newly released emergency call logs reveal horrifying details of the Orlando nightclub massacre. Police dispatchers fielded calls from people inside who screamed of being shot and begged for help.

6. Airbnb is seeking to raise a new round of funding that would put the value of the company around $30 billion. The new valuation would be triple that of Airbnb’s valuation two years ago.

7. Hillary Clinton is ready to move on from the Benghazi controversy, after a new report contained no new evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the former secretary of state.

8. Jailed Mexican kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has taken the next step in his fight against extradition. New appeals argue that the statute of limitations on some of the charges leveled against Guzmán have expired.

9. What happened in one Northern English city explains why Britain voted for Brexit. Sheffield’s referendum vote was similar to the national one in a number of ways.

10. Scientists discovered the first contagious type of cancer that seems to jump between animal species, suggesting that cancers that spread like viruses could be more widespread than we thought.

And finally …

The top 17 startups to launch so far in 2016.

