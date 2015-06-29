REUTERS/Gary Cameron The White House is illuminated in rainbow colours after today’s historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage in Washington June 26, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Greece will keep its banks closed all week and introduce limits on money withdrawals after panicked Greeks drained ATMs of cash following the European Central Bank’s decision not to extend emergency funding.



2.The second inmate who escaped from a maximum security prison in upstate New York was captured and taken into custody on Sunday, ending a three-week manhunt for two escaped murderers after the other inmate was killed by a US Border Patrol agent on Friday.

3. The suspected Islamist who attempted to blow up a chemical plant in France on Friday reportedly admitted to killing his manager beforehand.



4. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket exploded Sunday only a few minutes after launch with an unmanned cargo capsule headed to International Space Station, though the crew aboard the orbiting outpost has enough supplies for the next several months.



5. German and Dutch banks said they are “well-prepared” to manage any financial fallout from Greek bank closures this week because they have “been anticipating a situation like this for a long time.”

6. Tunisia’s government will deploy at least 1,000 armed police to protect tourists and hotels after an Islamist militant attack in the resort town of Sousse killed 39 foreigners.

7. Puerto Rico’s governor admitted Sunday that the commonwealth cannot pay its roughly $US72 billion debt and plans to talk about the island’s financial crisis in a televised address Monday night.

8. Riot police in Istanbul used teargas and fired rubber pellets to break up participants in the city’s Gay Pride march after some denounced “the fascism” of the conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



9. The 57 countries that are founding members of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, seen as a potential rival to the World Bank, participated in the signing ceremony on Monday.



10.The Solar Impulse 2 aircraft, which is attempting to circumnavigate the world powered only by sun, left Japan for Hawaii on Monday on the riskiest leg of the journey so far.

US President Barack Obama interviewed British naturalist David Attenborough during a special that aired on the BBC Sunday night.

