Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. There’s about to be huge upheaval in the financial world. Britain’s vote to leave the European Union will not just affect where business is done, but what business is done and by who.

2. The flight data recorder of the crashed EgyptAir plane has been repaired, allowing investigators to analyse data that may explain why the jet plunged into the Mediterranean.

3. Britain could lose Gibraltar to Spain during Brexit. Gibraltar is in talks with Scotland to come up with a plan for both of them to remain inside the EU.

4. Saab is officially dead. Its future cars will be sold under the new brand NEVS.

5. Airbnb is suing San Francisco because of new rental laws, in an “unprecedented step.”

6. Two major rating agencies downgraded the United Kingdom’s credit rating. S&P Global Ratings lowered the UK to AA from AAA and Fitch cut its rating to AA from AA+.

7. Volkswagen’s dieselgate settlement in the US could cost nearly $15 billion. The settlement is due to be announced on Tuesday.

8. Hillary Clinton’s potential vice president pick has a lot to do with the Democrats taking back the Senate. Clinton’s concerns center on senators whose seats would be filled by a Republican governor if they move into the White House.

9. A mysterious unmarked van looks like it could be an Apple self-driving car or mapping vehicle. Anyone who has seen one of Google’s self-driving car prototypes will recognise some of the hardware.

10. Everybody is totally missing the point of the Tesla-SolarCity deal. If this looks like a SolarCity bailout that’s because it is.

And finally …

A rare tour of Google’s “The Garage” lab where employees can build anything.

