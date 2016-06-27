Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he won’t resign from the leadership despite a full-scale coup against him. Twelve members of the shadow cabinet have exited their positions.

2. Markets had their worst day ever on Friday, haemorrhaging $2 trillion the day after the Brexit vote.

3. Multiple people were stabbed after a brutal clash between a white supremacist group and counter-protestors in California. Eight people were transported to a local hospital.

4. Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy claimed the right to form a government, after his conservative Popular Party won more seats in parliament.

5. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is campaigning on a “stability” ticket. Abe is warning voters against casting their ballots for the opposition at a time when world financial markets are in turmoil.

6. Presumptive US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is taking a nosedive in the polls. A new poll found Trump trailing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by double digits.

7. Pope Francis said the Catholic Church should ask for “forgiveness” from gays for past treatment. He also said the Church should ask forgiveness for the way it has treated women, for turning a blind eye to child labour, and for “blessing so many weapons.”

8. CIA weapons meant for Syrian rebels were sold to arms merchants on the black market, The New York Times reported.

9. The Brexit may not even ever happen, as the “Leave” crowd is no longer riding high after their win.

10. Chile won the Copa America, thanks to one amazing save and one brutal miss by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

And finally …

