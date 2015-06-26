REUTERS/Danish Ismail A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. The International Monetary Fund expects Greece to make its €1.5 billion euro (£1.06 billion, $US1.7 billion) debt payment on June 30, as Greece and its creditors continue to negotiate a bailout deal.



2. French President Francois Hollande said UberPOP should be “dissolved and declared illegal” following violent protests Thursday against the car-hailing service by taxis drivers, who blocked traffic, burned tyres, and flipped cars.



3. The US Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a key provision of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, allowing the federal government to continue to provide subsidies to help millions of low-income Americans buy health insurance.



4. The European Union will relocate 40,000 migrants who arrived in Italy and Greece to other EU states over the next two years.

5. Islamic State fighters Thursday night launched twin assaults against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia forces in the town of Kobani, the site of one of the biggest battles against militants last year.



6. Around 200 Burundi students took refuge inside US embassy gates to escape growing political turmoil as one of the country’s vice president said he had fled to Belgium



7. Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone with President Obama on Thursday for the first time in February to discuss the worsening situation in Syria and the Iran nuclear deal.

8. Parts of Sochi, the Russian city that hosted the 2014 winter Olympics, are under water after flash floods and at least one person has reportedly died.

9. Taylor Swift is officially putting her “1989” album on Apple Music after successfully campaigning Apple to pay musicians royalties during a three-month free trial period of its new streaming service.

10. Media conglomerate IAC/InterActive is taking its online dating unit, which includes Match.com and Tinder, public.

And finally …

The world’s first commercial jet pack will be available next year at a cost of $US150,000 (£95,000).

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.