1. Britain has chosen to leave the European Union. The historic result comes as a shock as polls published one day before showed the Remain camp with a slight lead.

2. The pound has crashed to a 30-year low. The currency dropped by over 10.5% in the early hours local London time after BBC, Sky News, and ITV all called a Brexit, sending global markets into chaos.

3. The Japanese yen is skyrocketing after Britain voted to leave the European Union. The yen is considered to be a safe-haven currency that investors dive into when things get rocky.



4. G7 finance leaders will take all necessary steps to calm markets following a Brexit vote. The finance authorities will issue a statement Friday morning.



5. A tornado in China killed at least 78 people and injured hundred of others. The storm causes severe damage, flattening buildings and homes, as it barrelled through several counties in northern Jiangsu.

6. Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius told ITV that his slain girlfriend would rather he devote his life to charity instead of going back to prison for killing her. The South African former Paralympian athlete is awaiting a jail sentence for murdering Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

7. The body of the gunman behind the Orlando mass shooting has been buried in South Florida. Omar Mateen was fatally shot by police during the massacre at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people earlier this month.

8. The Colombian government and FARC rebels have signed a historic ceasefire agreement. The deal puts a definitive end to fighting in Latin America’s longest civil war.

9. The US Supreme Court delivered a surprise victory for supporters of affirmative action on Thursday. The court ruled in favour of Abigail Fisher who argued she was unfairly rejected from the University of Texas at Austin because she is white.

10. Uber will stop showing the surge price that it charges for rides. The Uber app will now show consumers the total price as soon as they order a ride and will note if the price is higher than the typical fare because of increased demand.

And finally …

Here are the 6 new laws the Leave campaign wants to enact after Brexit.

