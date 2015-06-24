REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015.

1. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with international creditors on Wednesday in Brussels to talk out new reform proposals submitted last weekend, ultimately in hopes that a deal can be approved by Greece’s Parliament by the end of this week.



2.In the aftermath of last week’s murder of nine black worshippers at a church in South Carolina, a major US flag maker said it will stop selling Confederate flags, while calls to drop the symbol embraced by white supremacists are spreading across the country.

3. At least 650 people have died in Pakistan’s heat wave, while health dangers have been made worse by the annual Ramadan fast.

4. The Channel Tunnel linking Britain to France was shut down on Tuesday after French ferry workers burned tyres and blocked the tunnel entrance in protest of their employer’s plans to sell ferry boats, which will lead to job cuts.

5. The United States National Security Agency spied on French presidents Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande between 2006 and 2012, according to the Wikileaks website.

6. Hungary is suspending a key European Union asylum rule, which requires the country to take asylum-seekers when they first arrive, in order to stem the recent influx of migrants.

7. An autopsy report show that Freddie Grey died from a single “high-energy injury” to the lower left side of his head, likely while riding in a police van that stopped short and made him fall.

8. The US will station tanks and artillery in NATO states on Russia’s border as part of an agreement last year after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region to provide military equipment in case of an emergency.

9. China said its climate change plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will cost $US6.6 trillion as it must move away from coal dependence.

10. Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia to become China’s top crude supplier, with China importing a record 3.92 million metric tons from its northern neighbour in May.

A 19-year-old actor British actor, Tom Holland, has been cast as the next Spider-Man.

