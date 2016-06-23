Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Britons are voting on whether the United Kingdom will “Remain” or “Leave” the European Union. The latest polls showed “Remain” narrowly in the lead.

2. US House Democrats are holding an unprecedented sit-in protest on the House floor. Democrats are trying to force a vote on gun-control legislation.

3. Wall Street is turning its back on Elon Musk. Musk’s electric-car company, Tesla, made an offer to buy Musk’s solar-power company, SolarCity.

4. Venezuela’s opposition is one step closer to ousting President Nicolas Maduro. The opposition appears to have the signatures to move forward with a recall referendum.

5. One of the world’s longest wars is on the verge of ending. The Colombian government and the left-wing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia announced an agreement on a bilateral and final ceasefire.

6. Bernie Sanders acknowledged for the first time that “it doesn’t appear” he’ll be the US Democratic presidential nominee. “I won’t be determining the scope of the convention,” he said.

7. Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio announced his plan to run for reelection in the US Senate in Florida. “The prospect of a Trump presidency is … worrisome to me,” he said.

8. Burger King has unleashed a wild new weapon in the fast-food wars, Mac n’ Cheetos — creamy mac n’ cheese deep fried into Cheeto-shaped sticks and covered with crispy Cheetos flavoring.

9. One analyst doesn’t think Google is getting enough credit in the market, arguing the company’s cloud business could cause the stock to soar to over $900.

10. Secretive $20 billion startup Palantir is buying $225 million of stock back from employees, in exchange for their silence.

I went to a Donald Trump rally, and it was nothing like what I expected.

