Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Greece outlined new proposals that represent progress at an emergency meeting of eurozone leaders on Monday night, though no deal has been formalised.



2. All aircraft in New Zealand were grounded on Tuesday after a radar failure.

3. A manhunt for two convicted murderers who escaped from a maximum-security facility in upstate New York more than two weeks ago has expanded to include areas as far as 280 miles southwest of the prison.

4. Kurdish forces are rapidly advancing into Raqqa province, a main stronghold in Syria for Islamic State.



5. Following a racially motivated mass shooting at a historically African-American church in South Carolina last Wednesday, US politicians and faith leaders have led a renewed call to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state capitol grounds.

6. Lufthansa crew members are threatening strikes until September if a deal over pay and pension benefits is not reached by June 30.

7. Russia plans to extend a ban on Western food imports until early 2016 in retaliation to extended economic sanctions against Russia.

8. The number of animals and plants at risk of extinction, known as The Red List of Endangered Species, rose to 22,784 species in 2015 from 22,413 a year ago.

9. The World Health Organisation says a widely used weed killer, 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, “possibly” causes cancer in humans.

10. Despite protests from animal activists, thousands of dogs in China were slaughtered for the country’s annual dog festival in the southern town of Yulin.



And finally …

Fourteen watercolours and paintings by Adolf Hitler just sold for $US450,000 (£285,294).

