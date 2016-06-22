Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Tesla shares cratered after the company offered to buy SolarCity, Elon Musk’s solar energy business. The bid was for almost $3 billion.

2. The husband of murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox said she was killed because of her political views. Cox was a supporter of Britain’s European Union membership.

3. Asia has a lot to lose if Britain votes to leave the European Union. A Brexit would represent a slowdown of the globalisation that’s defined markets in recent decades.

4. Apple won’t do major iPhone redesigns every two years anymore. The current iPhones now seem like a better buy.

5. Reports coming from Venezuela’s state-controlled media don’t tell half the story of the country’s recent nightmare, as Venezuelans now turn to Twitter to report seemingly endless instances of violence and looting.

6. North Korea launched what appeared to be an intermediate-range Musudan missile that flew about 250 miles. The launch came hours after another launch failed, South Korea’s military said.

7. McDonald’s has received more than half a dozen bids for its planned sale of China and Hong Kong stores, turning the sale into a multibillion dollar bidding war.

8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg puts tape over his laptop camera, and it looks like he’s taped over the laptop’s microphone as well.

9. At least six people are dead in a violent conflict between Mexican police and teachers. Tension is still running high and the threat of more violence is palpable

10. Dunkin’ Doughnuts has a new weapon in the coffee wars against Starbucks. The chain plans to roll out cold brew iced coffee across the US in the coming weeks.

And finally …

We asked a dietitian what you should — and shouldn’t — do if you want to look and feel healthier in a week.

