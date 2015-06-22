REUTERS/Yves Herman Performers take part in the re-enactment of the ‘The Allied Counterattack’ battle during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. The commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo take place in Belgium on June 19 and 20.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Greece faces a critical 24 hours as the country may need to impose capital controls to avert a banking crisis if no deal is reached with foreign creditors at an emergency eurozone summit on Monday.



2. Islamic State has planted mines and bombs in the historical city of Palmyra, but it’s not clear if the explosives are intended to destroy ancient ruins or to deter government forces.

3. Police are focusing their search for two escaped murderers on the town of Friendship in western New York after a third possible sighting was reported.

4. Chile declared an environmental emergency for the Santiago metropolitan region for Monday, forcing more than 900 industries to temporarily shut down and roughly 680,000 cars off the roads.

5. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised “international proposals” to relaunch an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal ahead of a visit by French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who is promoting a French-led initiative.

6. A heatwave in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has killed more than 120 people, with temperatures soaring as high as 45 degrees C (113 deg F) in recent days.

7. Masters champion Jordan Spieth, 21, won the US Open, becoming the youngest player since 1922 to win multiple major tournaments.

8. A cyber attack against Polish flagship carrier LOT grounded 10 flights and stranded more than 1,400 passengers at Warsaw’s Frederic Chopin Airport on Sunday.



9. On a visit to the Italian city of Turin, Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and those who invest in weapons industries, saying they are hypocrites to call themselves Christian.

10. Apple Music will now pay musicians during customers’ three-month trial period of the streaming service after Taylor Swift pulled her “1989” album from the service and called Apple’s earlier decision not to pay royalties “shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.”

And finally …

A postcard featuring a drawing signed by Picasso sold for a record $US188,000 (£118,436) at auction on Saturday.

