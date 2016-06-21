Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Legendary macro trader George Soros thinks a British vote to leave the European Union would trigger one of the worst one-day currency collapses in its history. Soros writes in a Guardian column that the collapse in the British pound would be worse than Black Wednesday.

2. US Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump fired his campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and now says he plans to run “a different kind of a campaign.”

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook is fundraising for Republicans. Cook will host a private breakfast for US Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan next week.

4. Europe’s policy towards Russia is starting to crack. Officials in Germany have begun to express concern that ties with Russia could suffer irreparable damage.

5. An armed man opened fire inside Venezuela’s central bank, wounding two people before he was shot dead.

6. The FBI released transcript from calls with the Orlando shooter on the night of the massacre. Negotiators tried to get Omar Mateen to stop shooting and release his hostages.

7. British retailer Sports Direct and US-based Modell’s are in talks to buy as many as 200 stores of bankrupt retailer Sports Authority, according to the Wall Street Journal.

8. A 19-year-old at a Donald Trump rally got caught trying to steal a gun and kill the US presidential candidate. Michael Steven Sandford has been charged with an act of violence on restricted grounds.

9. Brazil is scrambling to finish its new subway in time for the Olympics. Transportation experts worry it may be too late to adequately test the system before the August 5 Olympics opening ceremony.

10. Belgian police arrested 12 people in counter-terrorism raids. The operation came amid heightened security in Belgium and France around the Euro 2016 soccer tournament.

And finally …

The 19 greatest cities in history.

