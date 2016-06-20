Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Britain’s referendum on European Union membership is in the final stretch before Thursday’s vote. The Leave and Remain sides have battled each other to a stalemate with each on exactly 50% support.

2. Rome elected populist Virginia Raggi as its first female mayor, a win for Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

3. Three people are dead and 45 injured after a violent clash between members of a dissident teachers’ union and police in southern Mexico. It was not clear what sparked the violence.

4. “Star Trek” actor Anton Yelchin was found dead on Sunday morning after a strange car accident in his California home. He was 27.

5. Japan has a bold idea to solve the country’s population crisis. A Tokyo suburb will help women cover the cost of freezing their eggs in a pilot program aimed at countering Japan’s declining birth rate.

6. US antitrust regulators are concerned about health insurer Anthem’s proposed acquisition of Cigna, according to the Wall Street Journal.

7. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in Game 7 of the NBA finals. The Cavaliers’ championship marked the first time in 52 years that a Cleveland team won a major trophy.

8. A survivor of the Orlando nightclub shooting is being targeted by conspiracy theorists who insist she is a “crisis actor” who was part of a staged event. Patience Carter seems to be a target because she was an intern for a local tv station.

9. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange started his fifth year camped out in the Ecuadoran embassy in London. Assange is wanted for questioning over a 2010 rape allegation in Sweden.

10. A newly released court transcript shed light on a judge’s decision to give an ex-Stanford University swimmer what some have called a lenient sentence in a sexual assault case. Judge Aaron Persky said he believed a long prison sentence would only harm Brock Turner.

And finally …

LeBron James saved the Cleveland Cavaliers with a superhuman play that will go down as one of the greatest blocks in history.

