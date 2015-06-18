AP Photo/Rick Rycroft A woman takes a photograph as a rainbow forms over the Harbour Bridge on a wet day in Sydney Wednesday, June 17, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Multiple fatalities have been reported in a shooting Wednesday night at a church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

2.Greeks are withdrawing money from their bank accounts at an unprecedented rate as the risk of a Greek default looms.



3.Several Canadian government websites, including the site for Canada’s spy agency, were taken down in a cyber attack Wednesday, with the hacking group Anonymous claiming responsibility.

4. Hong Kong lawmakers have entered day two of debates over an election plan that would allow for the first time all residents to vote for the next chief executive, but only from a group of candidates chosen by a pro-Beijing committee. Prodemocray protesters call this reform package “fake democracy.”

5. Hungary is building a four-metre (13-foot) high fence along its border with Serbia to keep out thousands of migrants.



6. A California court ruled Wednesday that Uber drivers are employees and not independent contractors, which could dramatically change the ride-hailing service’s business model.

7. Denmark heads to the polls on Thursday to vote on whether to keep Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in power in the tightest election race in over a decade.

8. The world’s biggest maker of internet routers, Cisco, plans to invest more than $US10 billion (£6.35 billion) in China over the next several years to fund “innovation, equity investment, research and development and job creation.”



9.A Canadian teenager was killed after using a mobile app to track down his stolen mobile phone, which took him to address where he was confronted by three men and shot multiple times.

10. The US is changing the $US10 bill to include a woman alongside the current portrait of Alexander Hamilton.

And finally …

Actress Emma Stone said in a new cover interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine that she did “one of the worst things ever” after her contact information was published in the Sony hack: Delete her entire email history.



