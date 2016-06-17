Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. British Labour party MP Jo Cox has died after being shot and stabbed on the street in Birstall, Yorkshire. Cox was a 41-year-old mother of two who won her seat in the 2015 general election.

2. The man arrested in connection with the death of UK politician Jo Cox has been named by multiple news reports as Thomas Mair, 52 years old. The assailant reportedly shouted “Britain first” during the attack.

3. Dozens of US State Department officials have revolted against President Barack Obama’s Syria policy. They are calling for US airstrikes on the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

4. It looks like Salesforce was also interested in buying LinkedIn. Microsoft paid $26.2 billion to acquire LinkedIn this week.

5. US Senator Bernie Sanders hinted that he may soon officially drop out of the Democratic presidential primary. In a video address to supporters on Thursday, Sanders emphasised that he is prepared to help defeat presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

6. Radiation levels in some areas of the Marshall Islands are almost double what is deemed safe for human habitation, according to a new study. The US tested 67 nuclear weapons on the tiny country between 1946 and 1958.

7. China has been gathering historical “proof” overseas to back its claim to the South China Sea. China has long argued that historical documents prove the legitimacy of its claim to the South China Sea.

8. US President Barack Obama called for healing and met with victims’ families in Orlando, Florida. Obama claimed a threat to all Americans’ security as a strong reason to tighten US gun laws.

9. Russia bombed US-backed fighters in southern Syria, raising “serious concern,” according to a US official.

10. Tickets for the NBA Finals Game 7 are going for unreal prices. VIP courtside seats at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California are selling for $52,000 each on StubHub.

