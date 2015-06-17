REUTERS/Stringer A aerial view shows riverside streets being flooded by an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have gathered outside the Hong Kong legislature to campaign against a reform package that goes before lawmakers on Wednesday, which would for the first time give all residents the right to vote for the chief executive in 2017, but only after candidates are vetted by a pro-Beijing committee.

2. Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Tuesday that the unity government he formed with Hamas would resign within the next 24 hours, because there was no chance that “Hamas will allow it to work in Gaza.”



3.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would defend itself if threatened as NATO “comes to its borders.”

4.North Korea is experiencing the worst drought in a century and the country faces food shortages as more than 30% of rice paddies have dried up.



5. Germany reported its first death from the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, a 65-year-old man believed to have been infected while visiting an animal market on the Arabian Peninsula in February.



6. Venezuela will receive a $US5 billion (£3.19 billion) loan from China for crude oil projects as the country looks to increase oil production to offset declines in prices.



7. Six students were killed when an apartment balcony collapsed during a birthday party near the University of California, Berkeley. Five of the victims were from Ireland on work visas.



8. Nineteen people infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus in South Korea have recovered since May’s outbreak, while eight new cases were recorded this week.



9. Former Turkish President Suleyman Demiral, who was president from 1993 to 2000, died at the age of 91.

10.Real-estate mogul and television personality Donald Trump announced he is running for US president for the 2016 election.

And finally …

A black bear was spotted in Indiana for the first time in 144 years.

