1. The US Republican Party’s favorability rating hit a new low, according to a Bloomberg poll released Wednesday. Just 32% of Americans viewed the GOP favourably.

2. The locations of the wreckage from the EgyptAir crash have been identified. A search boat contracted by the Egyptian government is working against the clock to locate the flight’s “black boxes.”

3. Samsung bought an Amazon cloud competitor backed by Peter Thiel and Intel. The acquisition of Joyent is likely to bolster Samsung’s strategy around smart home devices.

4. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy launched a surprise filibuster on the floor of the US Senate to call for action on guns. Murphy and his colleagues are discussing and sharing facts about guns in a filibuster that has already gone on for 12 hours.

5. The CEO of The Walt Disney Company called the family of the two-year-old killed in an alligator attack. The child was playing by a lagoon Tuesday night when the alligator dragged him into the water.

6. US President Barack Obama will visit Orlando, Florida on Thursday to comfort grieving families and thank emergency medical crews, following America’s deadliest mass shooting.

7. Brazil’s interim president Michel Temer was involved in a massive corruption scandal and asked for dirty cash diverted from state oil company Petrobras, a key witness said in a plea deal.

8. The GoFundMe page “Support Victims of Pulse Shooting” has gathered more than $3.5 million from more than 78,000 people since the massacre in Orlando, Florida. The page was created by Equality Florida, a civil rights group dedicated to the state’s LGBT community.

9. An Iraq War veteran skewered Donald Trump on Wednesday. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee made a confusing statement about soldiers stealing millions in cash while serving abroad.

10. Theranos is finally going to share data on its blood tests. CEO Elizabeth Holmes will be presenting data at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s annual conference on August 1.

And finally …

