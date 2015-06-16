AP Photo/Lee Jin-man A worker wearing protective gears sprays antiseptic solution as a precaution against the spread of MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, virus at an art hall in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2015. The outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome has caused panic in South Korea.

1.Russia said it will build up its forces if the US decides to store military equipment in NATO states on Russia’s border.

2. Nasir al-Wuhayshi, the leader of Al Qaeda’s Yemen affiliate and second-in-command of the global terror network may have died in a US air strike.

3. An Italian magazine leaked a draft of Pope Francis’ encyclical on climate change before its official Thursday release, in which the pontiff calls for all people to take action against human-caused climate change.



4.The Syrian Kurdish militia seized the Islamic State-held town of Tel Abyad on the Turkish-Syrian border, which has served as a main channel for the militants to smuggle weapons and oil.



5.A massive fire destroyed the roof of the 19th-century Basilica of Saint Donatien and Saint Rogatien in Nantes, France, on Monday morning.

6. Hong Kong police arrested 10 people on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture explosives ahead of a vote on an electoral reform package that has drawn out pro-democracy protesters.

7. Germany’s EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger said it’s time to “work out an emergency plan” for Greece as bailout talks between Athens and its creditors fell apart on Sunday.

8. A plea agreement made public by US investigators reveals ex-FIFA executive Chuck Blazer had been secretly providing information to authorities for nearly two years.



9. The Asia-Pacific region surpassed Europe in private financial wealth in 2014 and is set to overtake North America this year, Boston Consulting Group reported Monday.

10.China announced it’s close to finishing its land reclamation project on the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

And finally …

A Florida man captured a rare picture of a raccoon standing on the back of an alligator, although it’s more likely the raccoon was startled and jumped on the creature’s back rather than hitching a ride.

