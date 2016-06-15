Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The wife of the Orlando shooter knew about the planned attack and could soon be charged in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in US history, according to a law enforcement official quoted by Reuters.

2. Chancellor George Osborne has warned that he will have to increase taxes and slash public spending to fill a £30 billion black hole if Britain votes to leave the EU.

3. Russian football fans have been involved in more violence in the French city of Lille, despite UEFA threatening to disqualify both teams from Euro 2016 if violence continues.

4. Injured survivors of Sunday morning’s massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida, told their stories at a press conference from Orlando Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

5. A major poll just gave Hillary Clinton an enormous lead over Donald Trump. The Bloomberg Politics poll showed Clinton with a 12-point lead over her Republican rival.

6. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has threatened to “set fire” to the nuclear deal sealed with world powers if U.S. presidential candidates go back on the agreement.

7. Another person has been killed Venezuela’s food riots, bringing to at least four the number of fatalities from this month’s wave of unrest in crisis-hit country.

8. Maria Sharapova has appealed against her two-year doping ban from tennis. The 29-year-old Russian was banned earlier this month following a positive test for the banned drug meldonium.

9. Wall Street executive Andrew Caspersen will likely plead guilty to criminal charges over an alleged $150 million fraud scheme. Compulsive gambling drove him to make huge, failed bets against the U.S. stock market, according to his lawyer.

10. Scientists just discovered an organic molecule in space for the first time ever.The groundbreaking discovery could help solve a long-standing scientific mystery.

Earth just experienced its hottest May ever recorded

as the northern hemisphere finishes its hottest spring on record, according to statistics released by NASA.

