1. The US bombed an Al Qaida-associated target in Libya Saturday night, which killed militant leader Mokhtar Belmokhtarhad.

2. Bailout talks between Greece and its creditors ended without a deal on Sunday, while a European Union spokesman said “a significant gap” remains “between the plans of the Greek authorities and the joint requirements of the Commission, ECB and IMF.”



3. Two escaped murders who used power tools to cut through their cells of a maximum-security prison in New York could be in Mexico by now, officials said Sunday.

4. Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday called on lawmakers to block Beijing’s plan for electing the city’s next chief executive in 2017.

5. Kurdish militia are advancing toward Tal Abyad, a strategic Islamic-held town on the Syrian-Turkish border.

6. Nepal will reopen heritage sites nearly two months after an earthquake killed more than 8,000 people.



7. The number of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) cases in South Korea has risen to 150, while the death toll has climbed to 16.



8. Dozens of dangerous animals, including tigers, lions, bears, and wolves, escaped from a zoo in the country of Georgia after heavy rainfall and flooding broke open the cages.

9. “Jurassic World” had the the largest worldwide opening of any movie ever, bringing in $US511.8 million (£329.4 million).



10.American gunmaker Colt plans to file for bankruptcy amid a debt burden of $US355 million (£228 million).

An American woman has ended her attempt to become the first female to cross the Pacific Ocean by herself in a rowboat, just one week after she began her roughly six-month journey.

