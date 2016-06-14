China Daily/via REUTERS Paramilitary policemen take part in a training session in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, June 12, 2016.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The man behind the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early Sunday morning that killed 49 people had reportedly visited the club at least a dozen times before carrying out his attack. Omar Mateen may have also used several different gay dating apps.

2. The director of the FBI painted a bizarre picture of the man behind the worst mass shooting in US history. FBI Director James Comey said Omar Mateen mentioned links to al-Qaida, Hezbollah, and the Islamic State.

3. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbing of a local French police chief in front of his home in a Paris suburb on Monday night. The assailant was shot dead by members of an elite police unit.

4. Microsoft paid $26 billion to buy LinkedIn. The move reaffirms a huge M&A trend sweeping through the software industry.

5. Apple announced big updates to all four of its platforms at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. The tech giant also announced updates to Apple Pay, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch.

6. A major college admissions test was just canceled “in an entire country” for the first time. The ACT college examination was canceled in South Korea and Hong Kong, China last weekend due to suspected cheating.

7. Donald Trump revoked The Washington Post’s press credentials over a “dishonest” headline. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee said that he would deny allowing the newspaper’s reporters access to his events.

8. Lootings and food protests have left three dead in Venezuela this week. All three suffered gunshot wounds during chaotic scenes outside supermarkets.

9. Alibaba expects to nearly double gross merchandise value to $912 billion by 2020. CEO Jack Ma also said Alibaba expects to have 2 billion consumers by 2036.

10. Anderson Cooper gave a tearful tribute to those killed by the Orlando nightclub shooter. Cooper listed off the names of 48 of the 49 victims with short biographies.

And finally …

