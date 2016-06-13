Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. At least 50 people are dead and 53 injured after a gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

2. The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, called the police on Saturday night and pledged allegiance to ISIS. The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq News claimed responsibility for the shooting rampage.

3. In an ISIS-linked statement the terrorist group’s connection to the Orlando attack was attributed to a “source.” While the Paris and Brussels attackers had direct ties to ISIS leaders, it’s unclear how closely Omar Mateen is connected to the group.

4. Police in California arrested a man with guns and explosives in his car early Sunday morning. The man, James Wesley Howell, told police he was headed for the Los Angeles Pride parade.

5. Walgreens has ended its partnership with Theranos. All 40 of Theranos’ wellness centres at Walgreens stores in Arizona will shut down.

6. North Korea has hacked into more than 140,000 computers at large South Korean conglomerates, according to a report in Yonhap news agency.

7. Facebook activated its “Safety Check” function on Sunday for the first time in the US, after the deadly shootings that killed 50 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

8. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pledged a A$1 billion fund for the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists say mass coral bleaching has destroyed vast tracts of the World Heritage site.

9. China’s Uber rival Didi Chuxing raised $600 million from China Life Insurance. This investment comes just a month after the ride-hailing app raised $1 billion from Apple.

10. The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the NHL Finals, to capture the 2016 Stanley Cup.

And finally …

I tried the plant-based meat that Google wanted to buy and I never want to eat a ‘real’ hamburger again.

