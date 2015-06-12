REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo will step down on July 1 and Jack Dorsey, one of the company’s original founders, will step in as interim chief executive.

2. The International Monetary Fund said Greece is making “no progress” on a deal to unlock bailout money, while a meeting Thursday between Greek Prime Minister Alex Tsipras and European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker was apparently a “last attempt” to get a working agreement.

3. Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as the CEO of 21st Century Fox, but will stay on as executive chairman of the company as his son, James, takes the reins.

4.

China’s former security chief Zhou Yongkag was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on corruption charges, including bribery and leaking state secrets.



5. A French prosecutor said Thursday that the Germanwings copilot who crashed into the French Alps had seen seven doctors before the event, but those who thought he was unfit to fly did not report it because of privacy laws.

6. The number of new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea is falling as thousands are placed under quarantine, health officials said Friday.

7. FIFA communications director Walter De Gregorio was reportedly fired after making a joke about the corruption scandal surrounding football’s governing body on Swiss TV earlier this week.

8. A French court will rule Friday on whether ex-International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn is guilty of pimping charges.

9. British actor Christopher Lee, best known for playing Dracula, died Thursday at age 93.

10. Three astronauts from the International Space Station returned to earth on Thursday after their homecoming was delayed four weeks to allow Russia to investigate a failed cargo ship delivery.



And finally …

More than 13,000 people dressed in all white participated in a mass picnic in Paris know as “Diner en blanc,” or “Diner in white.”

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.