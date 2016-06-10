Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton in a video posted to the presumptive Democratic nominee’s YouTube account. “I don’t think anyone has been more qualified for this office,” Obama said.

2. Ex-Wall Street banker Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has won the majority of votes with all ballots counted in Peru’s photo-finish presidential election, but the final result will depend on a handful of challenged ballots.

3. Uber is no longer only on-demand. The company is rolling out an option for customers to book a ride up to 30 days in advance.

4. Donald Trump took a big dip in a major poll. The presumptive US Republican presidential nominee dropped six points from his position in last month’s Fox News poll.

5. Tom Perkins, the founding partner of legendary venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers, has died at 84.

6. A recent hiring spree is more evidence that Snapchat is working on a secret hardware product. Snapchat is rumoured to be working on a Google Glass-style competitor.

7. Hundreds of small businesses and employees have reportedly accused Donald Trump of not paying them. “I love to hold back and negotiate when people don’t do good work,” Trump has said in the past.

8. US Vice President Joe Biden wrote a powerful open letter to the Stanford University sexual assault survivor. “I do not know your name — but your words are forever seared on my soul,” Biden wrote.

9. Hillary Clinton set the internet on fire with a three-word response to Donald Trump’s tweet. Clinton’s campaign hit Trump with a popular Twitter meme — “delete your account.”

10. The Philadelphia Phillies drafted a high school outfielder with the first pick in MLB Draft. Mickey Moniak is from La Costa Canyon High School in south Carlsbad, California.

And finally …

An exec who oversees music for 850+ radio stations tells us what the ‘song of the summer’ will be, and why.

