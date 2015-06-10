Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. The search for two convicts who escaped from a maximum-security prison in New York over the weekend has been extended to Canada and Mexico, after the pair reportedly used power tools to cut through a steel wall in their adjoining cells and escape through a steam pipe.

2. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels on Wednesday after the country submitted a reform plan that suggests the European Stability Mechanism buy the €6.7 billion of Greek bonds held by the European Central Bank to cover Athens’ payments this summer.

3. A Texas policeman seen on video forcing a teen girl to the ground and pointing his gun at other children during a pool party has resigned.

4. South Korea on Wednesday reported two more deaths in the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak and 13 new cases, bringing the total to 108.

5. The remains of 44 victims of the Germanwings plane that crashed into the French Alps in March were sent to Duesseldorf on Wednesday, where they will be returned to families for burial.

6. An Argentinian sports marketing executive who has been indicted by US authorities in FIFA’s corruption scandal turned himself over to Italian police on Tuesday.

7.The US National Transportation Safety Board is expected to reveal today whether an Amtrak engineer was using his mobile phone last month when his train derailed along a curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people.



8. Turkey’s prime minister resigned on Tuesday after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost its majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but the president has asked the cabinet to stay in charge until a new government is formed.

9. HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, will cut up to 25,000 jobs worldwide in a bid to reduce costs and simplify its business.

10. In a study released on Wednesday, a Belgian woman is reported as the first in the world to give birth after surgeons implanted ovarian tissue that had been removed when she was a teenager.

And finally …

A 74-year-old woman is being tried in France for allegedly selling thousands of Chileans a kit that would let them produce “magic cheese” for the cosmetics industry.

