Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. At least four police officers were killed by “snipers” amid a protest and rally in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday night. Dallas Police officials said at least 11 officers were shot. Protests have been ongoing nationwide this week in the wake of police shootings in which two black men were killed.

2. It’s official: Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom will battle it out to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. The pair came first and second in the final round of internal voting for the Conservative leadership contest, while Michael Gove was eliminated.

3. Super typhoon Nepartak hit eastern Taiwan early on Friday, driving thousands of people from their homes, disrupting power supplies and forcing the cancellation of more than 500 flights. As many as 15,400 people were evacuated from their homes in preparation for the storm, while 187,830 households suffered power outages, emergency officials said.

4. The People’s Bank of China announced on Thursday that its foreign-exchange reserves surged by $13 billion to $3.21 trillion in June — much to everyone’s surprise. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected reserves to come in at $3.17 trillion, in part because of the weaker pound and euro post-Brexit.

5. Brexit hasn’t put Amazon off the UK, as the company remains bullish on the UK’s future. The ecommerce giant is planning to hire an additional 1,000 people in the region by the end of 2016, bringing Amazon’s total UK workforce up to 15,500.

6. Muslim women can now be fined up to £8,000 for wearing burkas in Switzerland. A controversial Swiss law prohibiting Islamic dress has been used to fine a Muslim convert and a businessman, who protested the ban.

7. Mark Zuckerberg responded to the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile, the aftermath of which was streamed live on Facebook,by suggesting that the platform can “shine a light” on fear. “The images we’ve seen this week are graphic and heartbreaking, and they shine a light on the fear that millions of members of our community live with every day,” Zuckerberg writes.

8. Colombia’s army will up their fight against dissident FARC rebels and crime gangs across the nation even after a peace accord — which will end South America’s longest war — is signed with the Marxist group, the head of the army said.The army is doing so in a bid to prevent other armed groups and drug traffickers from taking over rebel territory.

9. Uber Technologies Inc. has secured a $1.15 billion leveraged loan, the latest capital infusion for the well-financed ride-hailing company. Turning to the leveraged loan market, which was previously exclusive to more established companies, allows Uber to take advantage of historically low interest rates while keeping venture capital backers happy by not further diluting their equity.

10. A furious Airbnb owner of a $20 million Hamptons mansion is planning to sue a hedge funder after he threw a giant party complete with champagne guns and thousands of revelers. The owner claims Brett Barna, a portfolio manager at Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management, said he was holding a fundraiser for an animal charity with around 50 guests.

And finally…

With the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine, relations between Moscow and NATO have continued to sink to some of their lowest levels since the end of the Cold War — this one map shows how this tension across Europe is playing out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.