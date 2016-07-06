Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The Chilcot Inquiry into the UK’s decision to go to war in Iraq in 2003 will be published Wednesday morning. The investigation, launched by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009, will cover political decisions made between 2001 and 2009 relating to the run-up to the UK’s intervention, the military action itself, and the aftermath of the conflict.

2. The FBI is not seeking charges against Hillary Clinton over her use of private email servers to conduct official government business as secretary of state.Director James Comey said the agency’s investigation found that Clinton did send and receive classified information on her private email system but noted that there was no evidence that she deliberately attempted to mislead investigators.

3. The Bank of England says that many of the potential risks it had identified ahead of Britain’s referendum on its European Union membership have “begun to crystallise.” EU membership remains “the most significant near-term domestic risks to financial stability,” the central banks said.

4. Liam Fox was the first candidate to be eliminated from the race to become the ruling Conservative party’s leader, and thereby Britain’s next Prime Minister, on Tuesday while frontrunner Theresa May picked up the majority of votes. The current Home Secretary received votes from 165 Tory MP out of a possible 329.

5. Scientists have found drug-resistant bacteria growing in waters where sailing events for the Rio Olympic Games will take place. Lead researcher Renata Picao believes that sewage from local hospitals was channelled into the bay, either sparking or strengthening the growth of this new super-bacteria.

6. Cockpit audio shows that pilots tried to put out a fire on board the EgyptAir flight that crashed into the Mediterranean Sea in May. The recordings were consistent with data previously recovered from the plane’s wreckage that showed heat, fire, and smoke around a bathroom and the avionics area.

7. Seven people are dead after a helicopter carrying senior military officials and their family crashed in Turkey. The helicopter most likely crashed due to weather conditions.

8. Tesla told US government regulators about a deadly crash that occurred while one of its electric cars was in Autopilot mode nine days after the incident. “Tesla does not find it necessary, nor does any automaker, to share the details of every accident that occur in a Tesla vehicle,” the company said when asked why it did not disclose the incident ahead of a share sale and ahead of its recently announced bid to acquire SolarCity.

9. Oscar Pistorius will learn Wednesday how long he will spend in jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago. Pistorius was freed from prison last October after serving one year of a five-year term for culpable homicide, but an appeals court upgraded the conviction to murder.

10. Chris Evans delivered on less than half of his contractual commitment to make up to 14 episodes of “Top Gear” during his first and only year as presenter. Evans resigned last week, however, having only made six.

And finally…

Amazing drone footage shows endangered whales migrating to Argentina.

